Teaching teens personal finance has long-term payoffs
Feb 27, 2024

Teaching teens personal finance has long-term payoffs

Thirty-five states now require students to take a personal finance course in order to graduate from high school. staticnak1983 / Getty Images
A growing number of high schools are requiring students to take personal finance courses, and the long-term payoffs are significant. Plus, Macy's is closing 30% of its stores, Expedia announces layoffs as the post-lockdown travel surge slows, and a $1 billion gift means free tuition at Albert Einstein College of Medicine in the Bronx.

Personal finance classes are becoming the norm in high schools

by Stephanie Hughes
Feb 27, 2024
thirty five states now require these courses — 12 more than two years ago, according to a new survey.
Young people who've taken these courses tend to have higher credit scores, research shows.
istock/ Getty Images Plus
The team

David Brancaccio Host
Leanna Byrne Host, BBC
Kelly Silvera Executive Producer
Meredith Garretson Morbey Senior Producer
Erika Soderstrom Producer
Alex Schroeder Producer
Ariana Rosas Producer
Dylan Miettinen Digital Producer
Jesson Duller Media Producer
Nic Perez Director/Producer
James Graham Producer, BBC
Jo Critcher Producer, BBC
Naomi Rainey Producer, BBC
Lis Mahy Producer, BBC

