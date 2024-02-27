Teaching teens personal finance has long-term payoffs
A growing number of high schools are requiring students to take personal finance courses, and the long-term payoffs are significant. Plus, Macy's is closing 30% of its stores, Expedia announces layoffs as the post-lockdown travel surge slows, and a $1 billion gift means free tuition at Albert Einstein College of Medicine in the Bronx.
Personal finance classes are becoming the norm in high schools
thirty five states now require these courses — 12 more than two years ago, according to a new survey.
