Inflation and recession loom over Fed Chair Powell’s trip to Congress
Jun 23, 2022

Inflation and recession loom over Fed Chair Powell’s trip to Congress

Download
Fed Chair Jerome Powell told the Senate Banking Committee on Wednesday that recession is possible, and he's expected to testify before the House Financial Services Committee today as part of his twice-a-year report to Congress on monetary policy. The Oscar-nominated documentary "Ascension" examines the concept of the Chinese dream through the lens of several people woven into its shifting economy. China correspondent Jennifer Pak discusses how Chinese society is actively manifesting that dream. 

"Ascension"

Is China's an upwardly mobile society? “Ascension” examines the Chinese dream.

by David Brancaccio , Jennifer Pak and Rose Conlon
Jun 23, 2022
The Oscar-nominated documentary explores the rise of China's middle class, zeroing in on an economy in transition.
The Oscar-nominated documentary explores the rise of China's middle class, zeroing in on an economy in transition.
