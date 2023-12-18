Taking Uber to the S&P 500
After posting its first profitable quarter this year, ride-hailing and food delivery company Uber joins the S&P 500 stock index today.
Uber set to join S&P 500 index, reflecting how far it's come
The ride-hailing and food delivery company turned a profit for the first time this year.
