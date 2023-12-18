Bytes: Week in ReviewFinancially InclinedI've Always Wondered ...This Is Uncomfortable

Taking Uber to the S&P 500
Dec 18, 2023

Taking Uber to the S&P 500

Nathan Stirk/Getty Images
After posting its first profitable quarter this year, ride-hailing and food delivery company Uber joins the S&P 500 stock index today.

Uber set to join S&P 500 index, reflecting how far it's come

by Justin Ho
Dec 18, 2023
The ride-hailing and food delivery company turned a profit for the first time this year.
Uber, which delivers food as well as taking passengers to their destinations, has become a profitable company after building its business for 14 years.
Matthew Horwood/Getty Images
