Taking stock at COP
From the BBC World Service: As the U.N.’s COP27 climate conference concludes, there are still disagreements over a number of issues. The biggest is the question of compensation for the countries most affected by climate change. Plus, how Lebanon’s economic crisis is driving some young men into the arms of the Islamic State. And, Ukraine’s energy infrastructure is at a "crisis point" after continued Russian bombardment.
The team
David Brancaccio Host
Victoria Craig Host, BBC
Stephen Ryan Senior Producer, BBC
Meredith Garretson Senior Producer
Erika Soderstrom Producer
Alex Schroeder Producer
Redmond Carolipio Digital Producer
Ariana Rosas Producer/Director
Jarrett Dang Production Assistant
Jesson Duller Media Producer
Nick Esposito Media Producer