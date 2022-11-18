How We SurviveThis Is UncomfortableI've Always Wondered ...Make Me Smart Daily

Taking stock at COP
Nov 18, 2022

Taking stock at COP

From the BBC World Service: As the U.N.’s COP27 climate conference concludes, there are still disagreements over a number of issues. The biggest is the question of compensation for the countries most affected by climate change. Plus, how Lebanon’s economic crisis is driving some young men into the arms of the Islamic State. And, Ukraine’s energy infrastructure is at a "crisis point" after continued Russian bombardment.

