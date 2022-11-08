Tackling climate change for poorer countries comes with a hefty price tag
From the BBC World Service: Poorer nations need more than $2 trillion dollars each year for the next eight years to tackle the impact of a changing climate, according to a U.N.-backed report. Plus, Britain is in the midst of its worst ever outbreak of bird flu, creating a nightmare before Christmas for poultry farmers and their customers.
