Tackling climate change for poorer countries comes with a hefty price tag
Nov 8, 2022

Tackling climate change for poorer countries comes with a hefty price tag

The UN-backed Finance for Climate Action report says funding should come from individual countries, particularly more developed ones, as well as investors and development banks. Sean Gallup/Getty Images
From the BBC World Service: Poorer nations need more than $2 trillion dollars each year for the next eight years to tackle the impact of a changing climate, according to a U.N.-backed report. Plus, Britain is in the midst of its worst ever outbreak of bird flu, creating a nightmare before Christmas for poultry farmers and their customers.

