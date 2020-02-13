Featured Now Econ Extra Credit with David BrancaccioCheck Your Balance ™️Workplace CultureMake Me Smart with Kai and Molly

Loading...

0:00
0% played
Share
Share on
Download
HTML Embed
HTML EMBED
Click to Copy
This Is Uncomfortable

Season 2 | Episode 3: Total financial control

Feb 13, 2020
More Info
Share on

Latest Episodes

Share
Share on
Download
HTML Embed
HTML EMBED
Click to Copy
Marketplace Morning Report
Share
Share on
Download
HTML Embed
HTML EMBED
Click to Copy
Marketplace Morning Report
Share
Share on
Download
HTML Embed
HTML EMBED
Click to Copy
Marketplace Morning Report
Share
Share on
Download
HTML Embed
HTML EMBED
Click to Copy
Marketplace Tech
Share
Share on
Download
HTML Embed
HTML EMBED
Click to Copy
Marketplace
Share
Share on
Download
HTML Embed
HTML EMBED
Click to Copy
Marketplace Morning Report

Tennis baller

Feb 12, 2020
More Info
Share on
Share
Share on
Download
HTML Embed
HTML EMBED
Click to Copy
Marketplace Morning Report
Share
Share on
Download
HTML Embed
HTML EMBED
Click to Copy
Marketplace Morning Report
Share
Share on
Download
HTML Embed
HTML EMBED
Click to Copy
Marketplace Tech
Share
Share on
Download
HTML Embed
HTML EMBED
Click to Copy
Make Me Smart with Kai and Molly

Our Shows

Marketplace Morning Report 5,322 Episodes
Marketplace 4,035 Episodes
Marketplace Tech 2,742 Episodes
Make Me Smart with Kai and Molly 168 Episodes
Corner Office from Marketplace 124 Episodes
This Is Uncomfortable 34 Episodes
The Uncertain Hour 26 Episodes
Sign up for "Econ Extra Credit with David Brancaccio" Here
Air Times
Where to Listen:
ABOUT SHOW
Subscribe
SUV booms and SUV crashes
Feb 13, 2020

SUV booms and SUV crashes

Share Now on:
Share
HTML EMBED:
COPY
HTML EMBED
Download
The news of 15,000 more coronavirus cases is now worrying investors. Financial regulators are scrutinizing the relationship between the CEO of Barclays and Jeffrey Epstein. Analyzing the possible links between the uptick in truck sales and pedestrian deaths.

Stories From this episode

Buyers love SUVs, but experts warn they come at a cost to others

by Jack Stewart Feb 13, 2020
SUVs, crossovers and pickups dominate the market. There are implications for the environment and pedestrians.
Jeff Haynes/AFP via Getty Images
ListenLISTEN
HTML EMBED:
COPY
EMBED EMBED
Share Now on:
SHARE

Music from the episode

So Far to Go J Dilla, Common, D'Angelo

The team

David Brancaccio Host
Nicole Childers Executive Producer
Victoria Craig Producer, BBC
Jonathan Frewin Producer, BBC
Daniel Shin Producer
Candace Manriquez Wrenn Director
Brian Allison Engineer
Miguel Contreras Digital producer
Meredith Garretson Producer
Rose Conlon Producer
Michael Lipkin Producer
Erika Soderstrom Fellow