Feb 13, 2020
SUV booms and SUV crashes
The news of 15,000 more coronavirus cases is now worrying investors. Financial regulators are scrutinizing the relationship between the CEO of Barclays and Jeffrey Epstein. Analyzing the possible links between the uptick in truck sales and pedestrian deaths.
Stories From this episode
Buyers love SUVs, but experts warn they come at a cost to others
SUVs, crossovers and pickups dominate the market. There are implications for the environment and pedestrians.
