Surveying the wreckage left behind from a collapsed crypto deal
We take a peek into the fallout from the failed bailout pact between crypto exchanges Binance and FTX. Also, we delve more into the developing election results and their possible impact on economic policy.
Segments From this episode
How the election results could shape economic policy
From a possible recession to big tech regulation, here's how the election may influence our economy.
