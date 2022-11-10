How We SurviveThis Is UncomfortableI've Always Wondered ...Make Me Smart Daily

Loading...

0:00
0% played
Support Marketplace Morning Report
Find Your Local Station
ABOUT SHOW
Surveying the wreckage left behind from a collapsed crypto deal
Nov 10, 2022

Surveying the wreckage left behind from a collapsed crypto deal

Share Now on:
Share
HTML EMBED:
COPY
HTML EMBED
Download
Michael M. Santiago/Getty Images
We take a peek into the fallout from the failed bailout pact between crypto exchanges Binance and FTX. Also, we delve more into the developing election results and their possible impact on economic policy.

Segments From this episode

How the election results could shape economic policy

by David Brancaccio and Erika Soderstrom
Nov 10, 2022
From a possible recession to big tech regulation, here's how the election may influence our economy.
The results of the election carry impacts on aspects of the economy, such as inflation and a possible recession.
Photo by Mario Tama/Getty Images
ListenLISTEN
HTML EMBED:
COPY
EMBED EMBED
Share Now on:
SHARE
Subscribe Using:
SUBSCRIBE SUBSCRIBE

The team

David Brancaccio Host
Victoria Craig Host, BBC
Stephen Ryan Senior Producer, BBC
Jesson Duller Media Producer
Meredith Garretson Producer
Erika Soderstrom Producer
Alex Schroeder Producer
Redmond Carolipio Digital Producer
Ariana Rosas Producer/Director
Jarrett Dang Production Assistant
Nick Esposito Media Producer

Latest Episodes From Our Shows

8:06 AM PST
9:51
2:50 AM PST
9:25
7:53 AM PST
1:50
5:46 PM PST
17:47
Nov 9, 2022
27:49
Nov 3, 2022
39:58
Nov 9, 2022
30:52
Tech layoffs show why managing growth can be so tricky for companies
Tech layoffs show why managing growth can be so tricky for companies
When losing your job means losing your right to stay in the U.S.
When losing your job means losing your right to stay in the U.S.
Inflation hits health insurance premiums this open enrollment season
Inflation hits health insurance premiums this open enrollment season
How identity theft and fraud upended one woman's life
How identity theft and fraud upended one woman's life