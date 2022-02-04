Temporarily UnavailableQuitting TimeThis Is UncomfortableI've Always Wondered ...Make Me Smart Daily

Surprise! The labor market report defies gloomy expectations.
Feb 4, 2022

Surprise! The labor market report defies gloomy expectations.

Also today: A winter storm is gripping much of the country, as are rising heating costs. Texas' recent experience with harsh winter blackouts is still on the mind of many of its residents. The Beijing Olympics aren't being expected to bring in lots of money. 

The team

David Brancaccio Host
Victoria Craig Producer, BBC
Stephen Ryan Producer, BBC
Jonathan Frewin Producer, BBC
Daniel Shin Producer
Jay Siebold Engineer
Brian Allison Engineer
Alex Schroeder Digital producer
Meredith Garretson Producer
Erika Soderstrom Producer/Director

