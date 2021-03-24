The Uncertain HourI've always wondered ...Econ Extra Credit with David BrancaccioRace and EconomyMake Me Smart Daily

Loading...

0:00
0% played
Deadline: Friday! Double your donation to Million Bazillion GIVE NOW
Support Marketplace Morning Report
Find Your Local Station
ABOUT SHOW
Lodged container ship snarls traffic in Suez Canal
Mar 24, 2021

Lodged container ship snarls traffic in Suez Canal

Share Now on:
Share
HTML EMBED:
COPY
HTML EMBED
Download
A giant container ship has gotten stuck on the banks of Egypt's Suez Canal, blocking a critical global shipping corridor that sees 10% of the world's trade pass through each day. Plus, the European Union plans to propose tougher controls on vaccine exports. And, researchers say COVID vaccines, vaccine passports and forged negative test papers are being sold on the darknet.

The team

David Brancaccio Host
Nicole Childers Executive Producer
Victoria Craig Producer, BBC
Stephen Ryan Producer, BBC
Jonathan Frewin Producer, BBC
Daniel Shin Producer
Jay Siebold Engineer
Brian Allison Engineer
Alex Schroeder Digital producer
Meredith Garretson Producer
Erika Soderstrom Producer/Director
Is the tax code racist?
Shelf Life
Is the tax code racist?
Without enough houses to sell, real estate brokers see fewer transactions
Without enough houses to sell, real estate brokers see fewer transactions

Double your impact for financial literacy!
Support our kids’ podcast with a 2x match.

DONATE TODAY
When will there be enough herd immunity to return to the workplace?
COVID-19
When will there be enough herd immunity to return to the workplace?