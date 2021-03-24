Mar 24, 2021
Lodged container ship snarls traffic in Suez Canal
A giant container ship has gotten stuck on the banks of Egypt's Suez Canal, blocking a critical global shipping corridor that sees 10% of the world's trade pass through each day. Plus, the European Union plans to propose tougher controls on vaccine exports. And, researchers say COVID vaccines, vaccine passports and forged negative test papers are being sold on the darknet.
The team
David Brancaccio Host
Nicole Childers Executive Producer
Victoria Craig Producer, BBC
Stephen Ryan Producer, BBC
Jonathan Frewin Producer, BBC
Daniel Shin Producer
Jay Siebold Engineer
Brian Allison Engineer
Alex Schroeder Digital producer
Meredith Garretson Producer
Erika Soderstrom Producer/Director
