Study illustrates pandemic’s impact on America’s disconnected youth
Apr 5, 2022

Study illustrates pandemic’s impact on America’s disconnected youth

The term "disconnected youth" covers people from the age of 16 to 24 who are neither working nor in school. The U.S. actually had a declining youth disconnection rate over at least 10 years, but that all changed when the pandemic hit, according to a study from Measure of America of the Social Science Research Council. We spoke to Kristen Lewis, Measure of America's director, about the study's findings. We look into what another round of sanctions against Russia could look like after news of possible human rights violations surfaced. President Biden is looking to close a loophole in the Affordable Care Act.

