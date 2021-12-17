Temporarily UnavailableQuitting TimeThis Is UncomfortableI've Always Wondered ...Make Me Smart Daily

Stocks sell off for a second day. Who knew tech companies were so sensitive?
Dec 17, 2021

Stocks sell off for a second day. Who knew tech companies were so sensitive?

Also today: Facebook owner Meta says it’s suspending about 1,500 mostly fake accounts run by private surveillance companies. Meta says the companies targeted people who were tricked into giving up personal information. Car dealerships struggling with low inventory amid the supply chain chaos are leaning in on higher prices.

Car dealerships short on cars, going big on prices

by Benjamin Gottlieb
Dec 17, 2021
A dealer in the Los Angeles area describes bidding wars for the few vehicles that are on the lot.
Theo Ebert, right, and Lee Dibble stand on the empty new car lot at Vista Ford Lincoln in Woodland Hills.
Benjamin Gottlieb
The team

David Brancaccio Host
Nicole Childers Executive Producer
Victoria Craig Producer, BBC
Stephen Ryan Producer, BBC
Jonathan Frewin Producer, BBC
Daniel Shin Producer
Jay Siebold Engineer
Brian Allison Engineer
Alex Schroeder Digital producer
Meredith Garretson Producer
Erika Soderstrom Producer/Director

