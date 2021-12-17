Stocks sell off for a second day. Who knew tech companies were so sensitive?
Share Now on:
HTML EMBED:
COPY
Also today: Facebook owner Meta says it’s suspending about 1,500 mostly fake accounts run by private surveillance companies. Meta says the companies targeted people who were tricked into giving up personal information. Car dealerships struggling with low inventory amid the supply chain chaos are leaning in on higher prices.
Segments From this episode
Car dealerships short on cars, going big on prices
A dealer in the Los Angeles area describes bidding wars for the few vehicles that are on the lot.
The team
David Brancaccio Host
Nicole Childers Executive Producer
Victoria Craig Producer, BBC
Stephen Ryan Producer, BBC
Jonathan Frewin Producer, BBC
Daniel Shin Producer
Jay Siebold Engineer
Brian Allison Engineer
Alex Schroeder Digital producer
Meredith Garretson Producer
Erika Soderstrom Producer/Director