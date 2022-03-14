Stocks in China and Hong Kong fall with fresh COVID-19 lockdown worries
From the BBC World Service: Statistics suggest that the number of COVID-19 cases so far this year in China exceed the total number reported for 2021. But it's not just the pandemic that's worrying markets. Plus, America's largest natural gas producer believes the US can play a much bigger role in providing global energy security. And, for Ukrainians living abroad, fundraising and sending aid to their loved ones in a war zone isn't easy.
