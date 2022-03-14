Russia-Ukraine WarCrypto and the EnvironmentQuitting TimeI've Always Wondered ...Make Me Smart Daily

Loading...

0:00
0% played
Support Marketplace Morning Report
Find Your Local Station
ABOUT SHOW
Stocks in China and Hong Kong fall with fresh COVID-19 lockdown worries
Mar 14, 2022

Stocks in China and Hong Kong fall with fresh COVID-19 lockdown worries

Share Now on:
Share
HTML EMBED:
COPY
HTML EMBED
Download
From the BBC World Service: Statistics suggest that the number of COVID-19 cases so far this year in China exceed the total number reported for 2021. But it's not just the pandemic that's worrying markets. Plus, America's largest natural gas producer believes the US can play a much bigger role in providing global energy security. And, for Ukrainians living abroad, fundraising and sending aid to their loved ones in a war zone isn't easy.

The team

David Brancaccio Host
Victoria Craig Producer, BBC
Stephen Ryan Producer, BBC
Jonathan Frewin Producer, BBC
Jay Siebold Technical Director
Jesson Duller Media Producer
Meredith Garretson Producer
Erika Soderstrom Producer/Director
Rose Conlon Producer
Alex Schroeder Producer
Redmond Carolipio Digital Producer

Latest Episodes From Our Shows

3:42 AM PDT
8:54
2:20 AM PDT
10:00
2:50 AM PDT
1:50
Mar 11, 2022
26:29
Mar 11, 2022
28:06
Dec 16, 2021
32:25
Jan 31, 2022
1:36
The American dream, glazed and covered in sprinkles
"The Donut King'
The American dream, glazed and covered in sprinkles
Crypto has the attention of the president. What now?
Crypto has the attention of the president. What now?
Federal budget delays can create funding uncertainty for Native health program
Federal budget delays can create funding uncertainty for Native health program
How will USPS reform affect postal workers?
How will USPS reform affect postal workers?