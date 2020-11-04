Nov 4, 2020
Investors are on a roller-coaster ride as vote counting continues
Share Now on:
HTML EMBED:
COPY
The race for the White House piles more uncertainty onto global markets. Plus, assessing the economic case for cutting emissions as the U.S. becomes the first country to leave the Paris climate agreement.
Subscribe on
The team
David Brancaccio Host
Nicole Childers Executive Producer
Victoria Craig Producer, BBC
Stephen Ryan Producer, BBC
Jonathan Frewin Producer, BBC
Daniel Shin Producer
Brian Allison Engineer
Alex Schroeder Digital producer
Meredith Garretson Producer
Erika Soderstrom Producer/Director