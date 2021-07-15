South Africans struggle to find food and fuel as protests spiral

From the BBC World Service: Widespread violence and ransacking of stores continues in South Africa, where protests sparked by the jailing of the country’s former president Jacob Zuma are being fueled by outrage about poverty, unemployment and inequality. Plus, why China's economic recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic has hit a speed bump; and the Asian palm oil giant Korindo is stripped of a green certification status over allegations it destroyed vast areas of rainforest to make way for plantations.