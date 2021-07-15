Million BazillionBack to BusinessI've Always Wondered ...Econ Extra Credit with David BrancaccioMake Me Smart Daily

Loading...

0:00
0% played
Support Marketplace Morning Report
Find Your Local Station
ABOUT SHOW
South Africans struggle to find food and fuel as protests spiral
Jul 15, 2021

South Africans struggle to find food and fuel as protests spiral

Share Now on:
Share
HTML EMBED:
COPY
HTML EMBED
Download
From the BBC World Service: Widespread violence and ransacking of stores continues in South Africa, where protests sparked by the jailing of the country’s former president Jacob Zuma are being fueled by outrage about poverty, unemployment and inequality. Plus, why China's economic recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic has hit a speed bump; and the Asian palm oil giant Korindo is stripped of a green certification status over allegations it destroyed vast areas of rainforest to make way for plantations.

Segments From this episode

Is China's economic recovery stalling?

The BBC's Katie Silver reports on the release of new data.
Listen Now
Share Now on:

Palm oil giant expelled from green certification body

Korindo, a Korean palm oil company, has been stripped of its sustainability status in the wake of a BBC investigation.
Listen Now
Share Now on:

Protests escalate in South Africa

The arrest of former President Jacob Zuma this month triggered a wave of violence and theft in "quite a dire situation for business owners." By one estimate, more than 46,000 businesses have been affected.
Listen Now
Share Now on:

The team

David Brancaccio Host
Nicole Childers Executive Producer
Victoria Craig Producer, BBC
Stephen Ryan Producer, BBC
Jonathan Frewin Producer, BBC
Daniel Shin Producer
Jay Siebold Engineer
Brian Allison Engineer
Alex Schroeder Digital producer
Meredith Garretson Producer
Erika Soderstrom Producer/Director
Biden wants to give workers more flexibility to change jobs or move between states
Biden wants to give workers more flexibility to change jobs or move between states
The antibiotics industry is in trouble. Operation Warp Speed may hold some solutions.
COVID-19
The antibiotics industry is in trouble. Operation Warp Speed may hold some solutions.
Summer music festivals start comeback tour, with some pandemic tweaks
COVID-19
Summer music festivals start comeback tour, with some pandemic tweaks
U.S. job openings high for second consecutive month
U.S. job openings high for second consecutive month