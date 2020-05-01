May 1, 2020
Africa’s strictest lockdown begins to ease
South Africa tries to boost its economy as COVID-19 restrictions have already led to heavy job losses. Pineapple prices have spiked there as more people start home brewing. International Workers' Day turns virtual.
The team
David Brancaccio Host
Nicole Childers Executive Producer
Victoria Craig Producer, BBC
Jonathan Frewin Producer, BBC
Daniel Shin Producer
Candace Manriquez Wrenn Director
Brian Allison Engineer
Alex Schroeder Digital producer
Meredith Garretson Producer
Rose Conlon Producer
Michael Lipkin Producer
Erika Soderstrom Fellow