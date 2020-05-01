COVID-19Make Me Smart DailyEcon Extra CreditUnited States of Work

Africa’s strictest lockdown begins to ease
May 1, 2020

South Africa tries to boost its economy as COVID-19 restrictions have already led to heavy job losses. Pineapple prices have spiked there as more people start home brewing. International Workers' Day turns virtual.

