Someone who spent time behind bars shares perspective of the job market
First, the U.S. plans to sell more oil to help dial back gas prices. Then, a Miami-based realtor opens up about his struggles finding employment after doing time in prison.
"People are just on their own": Inside one man's post-prison economic struggle
Noel Barrientos, now a Miami-based realtor, shares his struggles (and successes) of navigating the economy after being released from prison.
