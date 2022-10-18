How We SurviveSecret Money, Public InfluenceThis Is UncomfortableI've Always Wondered ...Make Me Smart Daily

Someone who spent time behind bars shares perspective of the job market
Oct 18, 2022

Someone who spent time behind bars shares perspective of the job market

Drew Angerer/Getty Images
First, the U.S. plans to sell more oil to help dial back gas prices. Then, a Miami-based realtor opens up about his struggles finding employment after doing time in prison. 

Segments From this episode

Economic Pulse

"People are just on their own": Inside one man's post-prison economic struggle

by David Brancaccio and Jarrett Dang
Oct 18, 2022
Noel Barrientos, now a Miami-based realtor, shares his struggles (and successes) of navigating the economy after being released from prison.
Noel Barrientos, now a Miami-based realtor, wrestled with employment and parole fees in the months after being released from prison.
Courtesy Noel Barrientos
The team

David Brancaccio Host
Victoria Craig Host, BBC
Stephen Ryan Senior Producer, BBC
Jesson Duller Media Producer
Meredith Garretson Producer
Erika Soderstrom Producer
Alex Schroeder Producer
Redmond Carolipio Digital Producer
Ariana Rosas Producer/Director
Jarrett Dang Production Assistant
Nick Esposito Media Producer

