Some tax relief from the IRS, courtesy of inflation
Oct 19, 2022

Some tax relief from the IRS, courtesy of inflation

Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images
Because of the size of inflation these days, the IRS has had to make bigger adjustments than usual – which could be helpful. We talk bank runs with Philip Dybvig, one of the winners of the Nobel Prize in Economic Sciences.

Segments From this episode

A Nobel Prize-winning economist's view of bank runs and deposit insurance

by David Brancaccio and Jarrett Dang
Oct 19, 2022
Professor Philip Dybvig, co-winner of this year's Nobel Prize in Economic Sciences, co-authored a seminal paper on how deposit insurance can help prevent financial crises.
Philip Dybvig jointly won the 2022 Nobel Prize in Economic Sciences for his research on bank runs, deposit insurance, and financial regulation.
Courtesy Washington University in St. Louis
The team

David Brancaccio Host
Victoria Craig Host, BBC
Stephen Ryan Senior Producer, BBC
Jesson Duller Media Producer
Meredith Garretson Producer
Erika Soderstrom Producer
Alex Schroeder Producer
Redmond Carolipio Digital Producer
Ariana Rosas Producer/Director
Jarrett Dang Production Assistant
Nick Esposito Media Producer

