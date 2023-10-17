Some schools are bringing back school resources officers
More than 50 districts ended or curbed their use of school resource officers following the murder of George Floyd. Now that some are reversing course, we examine the costs.
Some districts that stopped using school resource officers in recent years are now reversing course
Schools with an SRO present report about 30% fewer violent offenses than those that don’t. But it’s not for free.
