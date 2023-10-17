Israel-Hamas WarI've Always Wondered ...Sam Bankman-Fried TrialHow We Survive

Some schools are bringing back school resources officers
Oct 17, 2023

Some schools are bringing back school resources officers

David McNew/Getty Images
More than 50 districts ended or curbed their use of school resource officers following the murder of George Floyd. Now that some are reversing course, we examine the costs.

Segments From this episode

Two numbers from the hidden economic connections file

by Sabri Ben-Achour

A couple of notable numbers were released morning: First, retail sales increased .7% in September, which is three times what analysts were expecting. The second notable thing is that treasury yields spiked the highest level since June of 2007. David Kelly, chief global strategist at J.P. Morgan funds, joins to discuss.

Some districts that stopped using school resource officers in recent years are now reversing course

by Stephanie Hughes
Oct 17, 2023
Schools with an SRO present report about 30% fewer violent offenses than those that don’t. But it’s not for free.
Students enter George Washington High School in Denver, where a school resource officer was reinstated earlier this year.
Stephanie Hughes/Marketplace
Music from the episode

embarrassing britta raci

The team

David Brancaccio Host
Leanna Byrne Host, BBC
Kelly Silvera Executive Producer
Meredith Garretson Morbey Senior Producer
Erika Soderstrom Producer
Alex Schroeder Producer
Ariana Rosas Producer
Jesson Duller Media Producer
Nick Esposito Media Producer
Dylan Miettinen Associate Digital Producer
Nic Perez Director/Producer
James Graham Producer, BBC
Jo Critcher Producer, BBC
Naomi Rainey Producer, BBC
Lis Mahy Producer, BBC

