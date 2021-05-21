May 21, 2021
The push to vaccination slows down in some parts of the United States
Share Now on:
HTML EMBED:
COPY
We also discuss corporate taxes, and how open houses are about more than just the house.
Segments From this episode
In some parts of the country, vaccination rates lag
Health professionals in Arkansas say there are a variety of reasons why people there are hesitant to get vaccinated.
The team
David Brancaccio Host
Nicole Childers Executive Producer
Victoria Craig Producer, BBC
Stephen Ryan Producer, BBC
Jonathan Frewin Producer, BBC
Daniel Shin Producer
Jay Siebold Engineer
Brian Allison Engineer
Alex Schroeder Digital producer
Meredith Garretson Producer
Erika Soderstrom Producer/Director
Stock market-inspired cocktails!
Donate any amount to get our “Stonktail” recipes.