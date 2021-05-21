Back to BusinessThis Is UncomfortableI've always wondered ...Econ Extra Credit with David BrancaccioMake Me Smart Daily

The push to vaccination slows down in some parts of the United States
May 21, 2021

The push to vaccination slows down in some parts of the United States

We also discuss corporate taxes, and how open houses are about more than just the house.

Segments From this episode

COVID-19

In some parts of the country, vaccination rates lag

by Sarah Whites-Koditschek
May 21, 2021
Health professionals in Arkansas say there are a variety of reasons why people there are hesitant to get vaccinated.
Mary Kate and Tim Pricop visit a horse racetrack in Hot Springs, Arkansas, with their children on a weekday afternoon. The couple plan to pass on getting a COVID-19 vaccine.
Sarah Whites-Koditschek
The team

David Brancaccio Host
Nicole Childers Executive Producer
Victoria Craig Producer, BBC
Stephen Ryan Producer, BBC
Jonathan Frewin Producer, BBC
Daniel Shin Producer
Jay Siebold Engineer
Brian Allison Engineer
Alex Schroeder Digital producer
Meredith Garretson Producer
Erika Soderstrom Producer/Director
