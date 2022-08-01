The ScoreEconomic PulseMillion BazillionI've Always Wondered ...Make Me Smart Daily

Some investors are suddenly optimistic
Aug 1, 2022

Some investors are suddenly optimistic

Julia Coronado joins us to discuss the markets, which reflected a short burst of positivity as July concluded. But, while corporations are feeling better about the economy's future, lower-income consumers are not. Plus, the Biden administration has launched an online heat check in response to the summer's extreme temperatures.

A Warmer World

Biden administration launches Heat.gov as extreme heat becomes more common

by Samantha Fields
Aug 1, 2022
The government also boosts funding for a FEMA program to help communities prepare for extreme heat and other climate-related disasters.
While the government is taking steps to address the impacts of extreme heat, climate experts worry that the problem could worsen.
Spencer Platt/Getty Images
The team

David Brancaccio Host
Victoria Craig Host, BBC
Stephen Ryan Producer, BBC
Jonathan Frewin Producer, BBC
Jesson Duller Media Producer
Meredith Garretson Producer
Erika Soderstrom Producer
Alex Schroeder Producer
Redmond Carolipio Digital Producer
Ariana Rosas Producer/Director
Jarrett Dang Production Assistant

