Time is running out to make a gift to Marketplace and help us meet our $100,000 fall fundraiser goal by midnight tonight.
Solid job gains send the markets tumbling
Share Now on:
HTML EMBED:
COPY
It's Jobs Day, and Chris Low of FHN Financial helps us interpret the latest data. U.S. lawmakers aren't pleased with the OPEC+ decision to cut down oil production. Millennials looking for housing will encounter a slew of inflation-triggered challenges.
The team
David Brancaccio Host
Victoria Craig Host, BBC
Stephen Ryan Senior Producer, BBC
Jesson Duller Media Producer
Meredith Garretson Producer
Erika Soderstrom Producer
Alex Schroeder Producer
Redmond Carolipio Digital Producer
Ariana Rosas Producer/Director
Jarrett Dang Production Assistant