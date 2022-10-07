This Is UncomfortableEconomic PulseMillion BazillionI've Always Wondered ...Make Me Smart Daily

Solid job gains send the markets tumbling
Oct 7, 2022

Spencer Platt/Getty Images
It's Jobs Day, and Chris Low of FHN Financial helps us interpret the latest data. U.S. lawmakers aren't pleased with the OPEC+ decision to cut down oil production. Millennials looking for housing will encounter a slew of inflation-triggered challenges.

