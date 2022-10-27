How We SurviveSecret Money, Public InfluenceThis Is UncomfortableI've Always Wondered ...Make Me Smart Daily

Loading...

0:00
0% played
Have a donor-advised fund? Plan your tax-deductible donation to Marketplace Learn more
Support Marketplace Morning Report
Find Your Local Station
ABOUT SHOW
So, the GDP numbers say we’re not in recession … right?
Oct 27, 2022

So, the GDP numbers say we’re not in recession … right?

Share Now on:
Share
HTML EMBED:
COPY
HTML EMBED
Download
Spencer Platt/Getty Images
Numbers from the Commerce Department show growth and a healthy economy, but KPMG's Diane Swonk helps us read a little more into the data. Since we're in Texas this week, we check in with venerable Dallas business reporter/stockbroker David Johnson. Then, we have some takeaways from the Boeing earnings report.

The team

David Brancaccio Host
Victoria Craig Host, BBC
Stephen Ryan Senior Producer, BBC
Jesson Duller Media Producer
Meredith Garretson Producer
Erika Soderstrom Producer
Alex Schroeder Producer
Redmond Carolipio Digital Producer
Ariana Rosas Producer/Director
Jarrett Dang Production Assistant
Nick Esposito Media Producer

Latest Episodes From Our Shows

10:44 AM PDT
44:27
7:34 AM PDT
8:17
7:31 AM PDT
1:50
2:41 AM PDT
8:21
Oct 26, 2022
15:06
Oct 26, 2022
28:06
Oct 26, 2022
33:39
How companies use “dark patterns” to keep you locked into online subscriptions 
How companies use “dark patterns” to keep you locked into online subscriptions 
As the GOP makes inroads with South Texas voters, political ad spending is soaring
As the GOP makes inroads with South Texas voters, political ad spending is soaring
Can pandemic relief money help schools bring kids up to speed academically?
COVID-19
Can pandemic relief money help schools bring kids up to speed academically?
In the pre-holiday scramble, small businesses see a little bit of supply chain relief
In the pre-holiday scramble, small businesses see a little bit of supply chain relief