So, the GDP numbers say we’re not in recession … right?
Share Now on:
HTML EMBED:
COPY
Numbers from the Commerce Department show growth and a healthy economy, but KPMG's Diane Swonk helps us read a little more into the data. Since we're in Texas this week, we check in with venerable Dallas business reporter/stockbroker David Johnson. Then, we have some takeaways from the Boeing earnings report.
The team
David Brancaccio Host
Victoria Craig Host, BBC
Stephen Ryan Senior Producer, BBC
Jesson Duller Media Producer
Meredith Garretson Producer
Erika Soderstrom Producer
Alex Schroeder Producer
Redmond Carolipio Digital Producer
Ariana Rosas Producer/Director
Jarrett Dang Production Assistant
Nick Esposito Media Producer