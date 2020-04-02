COVID-19Make Me Smart DailyEcon Extra CreditUnited States of Work

Loading...

0:00
0% played
Local Radio Airtimes
ABOUT SHOW
Shipping workers can’t get home
Apr 2, 2020

Shipping workers can’t get home

Share Now on:
Share
HTML EMBED:
COPY
HTML EMBED
Download
Crews cannot disembark at some ports due to COVID-19 restrictions. Shipping industry leaders are concerned about workers' welfare. The company offering free sneakers to health care workers.

The team

David Brancaccio Host
Nicole Childers Executive Producer
Victoria Craig Producer, BBC
Jonathan Frewin Producer, BBC
Daniel Shin Producer
Candace Manriquez Wrenn Director
Brian Allison Engineer
Alex Schroeder Digital producer
Meredith Garretson Producer
Rose Conlon Producer
Michael Lipkin Producer
Erika Soderstrom Fellow
Get the latest

Our daily newsletter unpacks what’s happening in the COVID-19 economy and what it means for you.

Subscribe

We’re here for you.

As COVID-19 reshapes our economy, our newsletter will help you unpack the news from the day.

SUBSCRIBE