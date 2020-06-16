Jun 16, 2020
Shipping faces a “humanitarian time bomb”
Crew changeover delays at major shipping hubs have led some seafarers to threaten to put down their tools. China faces fresh economic pressure from a new COVID-19 outbreak. A slump in oil demand is expected through 2021.
