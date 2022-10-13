How We SurviveSecret Money, Public InfluenceThis Is UncomfortableI've Always Wondered ...Make Me Smart Daily

September data shows inflation’s resiliency
Oct 13, 2022

We talk more inflation with Diane Swonk of KPMG following consumer price index numbers coming in today. The IMF has changed its outlook for global economic growth, and it's not looking good for China. We look into how a Florida transit authority is dealing with a bus driver shortage.

The team

David Brancaccio Host
Victoria Craig Host, BBC
Stephen Ryan Senior Producer, BBC
Jesson Duller Media Producer
Meredith Garretson Producer
Erika Soderstrom Producer
Alex Schroeder Producer
Redmond Carolipio Digital Producer
Ariana Rosas Producer/Director
Jarrett Dang Production Assistant

