Seoul offers cash to people who leave basement homes
From the BBC World Service: South Korea's capital, Seoul, is offering cash rewards of around $150/month to people who leave their cheap basement properties. The city is trying to phase out these out after four people drowned during severe flooding last summer. A new type of flu vaccine, which could offer protection against all known strains of flu, could soon begin human trials. And as Black Friday kicks off the holiday shopping season, retailers across Europe worry it could be the worst season in at least a decade.
