Seoul offers cash to people who leave basement homes
Nov 25, 2022

Seoul offers cash to people who leave basement homes

From the BBC World Service: South Korea's capital, Seoul, is offering cash rewards of around $150/month to people who leave their cheap basement properties. The city is trying to phase out these out after four people drowned during severe flooding last summer. A new type of flu vaccine, which could offer protection against all known strains of flu, could soon begin human trials. And as Black Friday kicks off the holiday shopping season, retailers across Europe worry it could be the worst season in at least a decade.

The team

David Brancaccio Host
Victoria Craig Host, BBC
Stephen Ryan Senior Producer, BBC
Meredith Garretson Senior Producer
Erika Soderstrom Producer
Alex Schroeder Producer
Redmond Carolipio Digital Producer
Ariana Rosas Producer/Director
Jarrett Dang Production Assistant
Jesson Duller Media Producer
Nick Esposito Media Producer

