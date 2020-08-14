Economy: What Now?Unemployment 2020Make Me Smart DailyRace and EconomyReimagining the Economy

We might see new coronavirus aid, but after Labor Day
Aug 14, 2020

We might see new coronavirus aid, but after Labor Day

The Senate has left Washington until September with no deal on another coronavirus relief package. Plus, U.S. and China officials are set to check in on their trade deal. And, putting "inclusive prosperity" on the table for pandemic recovery.

Segments From this episode

Time is money when it comes to another emergency coronavirus relief package

And we're all still waiting on Congress and the White House. Jason Furman, the former chair of the Council of Economic Advisers under President Obama, says the lost weeks will really matter.
Listen Now
China is far behind on its end of the bargain when it comes to the phase one trade deal with the U.S.

Marketplace's Kristin Schwab reports.
Listen Now
Reimagining the Economy

How social impact bonds could spark prosperity for Indian Country in a pandemic recovery

by David Brancaccio and Rose Conlon
Aug 14, 2020
"Investors are willing to put money on the table for projects with a positive social outcome," Patrice Kunesh says.
Sharon Chischilly/Getty Images
Music from the episode

Beyond The Beyond RJD2

