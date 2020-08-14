Aug 14, 2020
We might see new coronavirus aid, but after Labor Day
The Senate has left Washington until September with no deal on another coronavirus relief package. Plus, U.S. and China officials are set to check in on their trade deal. And, putting "inclusive prosperity" on the table for pandemic recovery.
Segments From this episode
China is far behind on its end of the bargain when it comes to the phase one trade deal with the U.S.
Marketplace's Kristin Schwab reports.
How social impact bonds could spark prosperity for Indian Country in a pandemic recovery
"Investors are willing to put money on the table for projects with a positive social outcome," Patrice Kunesh says.
The team
David Brancaccio Host
Nicole Childers Executive Producer
Victoria Craig Producer, BBC
Stephen Ryan Producer, BBC
Jonathan Frewin Producer, BBC
Daniel Shin Producer
Candace Manriquez Wrenn Producer/Editor
Brian Allison Engineer
Alex Schroeder Digital producer
Meredith Garretson Producer
Rose Conlon Producer
Erika Soderstrom Producer/Director