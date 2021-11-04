Temporarily UnavailableHow We SurviveI've Always Wondered ...Econ Extra Credit with David BrancaccioMake Me Smart Daily

Scandal-ridden Credit Suisse announces a sweeping overhaul
Nov 4, 2021

Scandal-ridden Credit Suisse announces a sweeping overhaul

From the BBC World Service: The Swiss bank will expand its banking services for wealthy clients and scale back its investment banking, which has faced scandals including fraudulent loans and corporate espionage. Plus, fresh data shows global emissions have almost completely bounced back to pre-pandemic levels. And, why people in the west African country of The Gambia can't sell their solar power, frustrating attempts to move away from fossil fuels as a source of energy.

The team

David Brancaccio Host
Nicole Childers Executive Producer
Victoria Craig Producer, BBC
Stephen Ryan Producer, BBC
Jonathan Frewin Producer, BBC
Daniel Shin Producer
Jay Siebold Engineer
Brian Allison Engineer
Alex Schroeder Digital producer
Meredith Garretson Producer
Erika Soderstrom Producer/Director

