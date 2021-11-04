Scandal-ridden Credit Suisse announces a sweeping overhaul
From the BBC World Service: The Swiss bank will expand its banking services for wealthy clients and scale back its investment banking, which has faced scandals including fraudulent loans and corporate espionage. Plus, fresh data shows global emissions have almost completely bounced back to pre-pandemic levels. And, why people in the west African country of The Gambia can't sell their solar power, frustrating attempts to move away from fossil fuels as a source of energy.
