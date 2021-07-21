Million BazillionBack to BusinessI've Always Wondered ...Econ Extra Credit with David BrancaccioMake Me Smart Daily

Say hello to France’s toaster-like vehicle for teens
Jul 21, 2021

Say hello to France's toaster-like vehicle for teens

We also discuss votes on infrastructure as well as a proven technique manufacturers and retailers use to deal with rising costs.

Segments From this episode

France’s budget electric vehicle looks like a toaster and is sold like one, too

by John Laurenson
Jul 21, 2021
Citroën's "mobility object" is a small two-seater — think of it as a four-wheel moped. No driver's license required.
The new all-electric urban vehicle named 'Ami' by French carmaker Citroen is taken for a test drive for the purposes of a photo illustration in the Place le la Concorde on 23 September 2020, in Paris, France. Citroen's Ami falls into the quadricycle category, and can be driven without a license in France from the age of 14.
Photo by Abdulmonam Eassa/Getty Images
The team

David Brancaccio Host
Nicole Childers Executive Producer
Victoria Craig Producer, BBC
Stephen Ryan Producer, BBC
Jonathan Frewin Producer, BBC
Daniel Shin Producer
Jay Siebold Engineer
Brian Allison Engineer
Alex Schroeder Digital producer
Meredith Garretson Producer
Erika Soderstrom Producer/Director
