Say hello to France’s toaster-like vehicle for teens
We also discuss votes on infrastructure as well as a proven technique manufacturers and retailers use to deal with rising costs.
Segments From this episode
France’s budget electric vehicle looks like a toaster and is sold like one, too
Citroën's "mobility object" is a small two-seater — think of it as a four-wheel moped. No driver's license required.
