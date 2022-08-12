Samsung’s billionaire vice chair is being pardoned in South Korea
From the BBC World Service: Lee Jae-yong was convicted of embezzlement and bribery, but the Seoul government says he's needed back in charge of the country's biggest company to help the post-pandemic economic recovery. Plus, an armed man took hostages at a bank in Lebanon and demanded access to his frozen savings. And, the Swedish firm that's developing a less environmentally intensive kind of steel.
