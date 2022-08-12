The ScoreEconomic PulseMillion BazillionI've Always Wondered ...Make Me Smart Daily

Loading...

0:00
0% played
Support Marketplace Morning Report
Find Your Local Station
ABOUT SHOW
Samsung’s billionaire vice chair is being pardoned in South Korea
Aug 12, 2022

Samsung’s billionaire vice chair is being pardoned in South Korea

Share Now on:
Share
HTML EMBED:
COPY
HTML EMBED
Download
From the BBC World Service: Lee Jae-yong was convicted of embezzlement and bribery, but the Seoul government says he's needed back in charge of the country's biggest company to help the post-pandemic economic recovery. Plus, an armed man took hostages at a bank in Lebanon and demanded access to his frozen savings. And, the Swedish firm that's developing a less environmentally intensive kind of steel.

The team

David Brancaccio Host
Victoria Craig Host, BBC
Stephen Ryan Producer, BBC
Jonathan Frewin Producer, BBC
Jesson Duller Media Producer
Meredith Garretson Producer
Erika Soderstrom Producer
Alex Schroeder Producer
Redmond Carolipio Digital Producer
Ariana Rosas Producer/Director
Jarrett Dang Production Assistant

Latest Episodes From Our Shows

4:23 AM PDT
8:10
2:38 AM PDT
6:54
2:36 AM PDT
1:50
5:26 PM PDT
20:18
3:53 PM PDT
27:13
Jul 7, 2022
30:13
Aug 9, 2022
24:46
As homelessness rises, some states make it illegal to sleep outside 
As homelessness rises, some states make it illegal to sleep outside 
How where you live impacts how much you pay at the pump
How where you live impacts how much you pay at the pump
Women don't wear bikinis to battle, and other things the gaming industry is learning
Marketplace Tech
Women don't wear bikinis to battle, and other things the gaming industry is learning
The tribal gaming industry is bouncing back after pandemic closures
The tribal gaming industry is bouncing back after pandemic closures