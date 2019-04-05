Samsung profits nosedive as China competes

April 05, 2019

From the BBC World Service... Profits at tech giant Samsung took a nose dive at the beginning of 2019, thanks to lower prices for memory chips and display panels -- a sign of increased competition from China. Plus, we break down figures which seem to show that the gender pay gap has widened at over half of Britain's biggest firms, since they began reporting their staff pay figures to the government. Today's show is sponsored by PaintYourLife and Panopto.