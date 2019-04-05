DownloadDownload

Marketplace Morning Report

with David Brancaccio

Samsung profits nosedive as China competes

April 05, 2019

From the BBC World Service... Profits at tech giant Samsung took a nose dive at the beginning of 2019, thanks to lower prices for memory chips and display panels -- a sign of increased competition from China. Plus, we break down figures which seem to show that the gender pay gap has widened at over half of Britain's biggest firms, since they began reporting their staff pay figures to the government. Today's show is sponsored by PaintYourLife and Panopto.

Listen to the episode
Download
Browse the Show
David Brancaccio
Brancaccio david

About the Show

News happens while you sleep. Marketplace Morning Report gives you a head start on the day. Throughout the morning, host David Brancaccio shares the latest on markets, money, jobs and innovation, providing the context you need to make the smartest decisions. And from London, host Anu Anand presents Marketplace Morning Report from BBC World Service to bring you up to speed as the global economy shifts. It's the world perspective you need, from two trusted sources.