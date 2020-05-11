May 11, 2020
When is it safe to go back to work?
Workers and employers want to know: When will it be safe to go back to work? And how will we know? Data emerges that shows U.S. meat is still being shipped overseas, especially to China. France begins to lift virus restrictions.
The team
David Brancaccio Host
Nicole Childers Executive Producer
Victoria Craig Producer, BBC
Jonathan Frewin Producer, BBC
Daniel Shin Producer
Candace Manriquez Wrenn Director
Brian Allison Engineer
Alex Schroeder Digital producer
Meredith Garretson Producer
Rose Conlon Producer
Michael Lipkin Producer
Erika Soderstrom Fellow