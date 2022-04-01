Russia-Ukraine WarCrypto and the EnvironmentQuitting TimeI've Always Wondered ...Make Me Smart Daily

Loading...

0:00
0% played
Support Marketplace Morning Report
Find Your Local Station
ABOUT SHOW
Russia’s Foreign Minister visits India to shore up long-standing friendship
Apr 1, 2022

Russia’s Foreign Minister visits India to shore up long-standing friendship

Share Now on:
Share
HTML EMBED:
COPY
HTML EMBED
Download
A meeting between Russia and India's foreign ministers has just wrapped up in New Delhi. The BBC's Rajini Vaidyanathan in Delhi says that top of the agenda was how India, which has remained neutral in the Ukraine conflict, can continue to pay for the oil it gets from Russia without breaking sanctions. Hungarians will go to the polls this Sunday as Prime Minister Viktor Orban seeks a record fifth term in office. We explain how the war in Ukraine and Orban's relationship with Vladimir Putin have shaped this election. And last night in the Sri Lankan capital Colombo, police say they arrested more than 50 people as protesters stormed the presidential palace.

The team

David Brancaccio Host
Victoria Craig Host, BBC
Stephen Ryan Producer, BBC
Jonathan Frewin Producer, BBC
Jay Siebold Technical Director
Jesson Duller Media Producer
Meredith Garretson Producer
Erika Soderstrom Producer/Director
Rose Conlon Producer
Alex Schroeder Producer
Redmond Carolipio Digital Producer

Latest Episodes From Our Shows

7:24 AM PDT
7:46
2:33 AM PDT
6:37
7:25 AM PDT
1:50
5:22 PM PDT
15:54
3:56 PM PDT
27:11
Dec 16, 2021
32:25
Aug 10, 2021
23:59
What does it mean when the Federal Reserve uses its “tools”?
What does it mean when the Federal Reserve uses its “tools”?
Inflation fuels drive to suspend state gasoline taxes
Inflation fuels drive to suspend state gasoline taxes
Why does Putin want Europe to buy natural gas with rubles instead of euros?
Why does Putin want Europe to buy natural gas with rubles instead of euros?
The gender pay gap is closing in some cities. Can that parity last?
The gender pay gap is closing in some cities. Can that parity last?