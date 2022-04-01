Russia’s Foreign Minister visits India to shore up long-standing friendship

A meeting between Russia and India's foreign ministers has just wrapped up in New Delhi. The BBC's Rajini Vaidyanathan in Delhi says that top of the agenda was how India, which has remained neutral in the Ukraine conflict, can continue to pay for the oil it gets from Russia without breaking sanctions. Hungarians will go to the polls this Sunday as Prime Minister Viktor Orban seeks a record fifth term in office. We explain how the war in Ukraine and Orban's relationship with Vladimir Putin have shaped this election. And last night in the Sri Lankan capital Colombo, police say they arrested more than 50 people as protesters stormed the presidential palace.