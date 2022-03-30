Russia-Ukraine WarCrypto and the EnvironmentQuitting TimeI've Always Wondered ...Make Me Smart Daily

Loading...

0:00
0% played
Support Marketplace Morning Report
Find Your Local Station
ABOUT SHOW
Russia paying Syrian mercenaries $7,000 a month to fight in Ukraine
Mar 30, 2022

Russia paying Syrian mercenaries $7,000 a month to fight in Ukraine

Share Now on:
Share
HTML EMBED:
COPY
HTML EMBED
Download
From the BBC World Service: Germany is activating an emergency plan for a potential natural gas supply disruption from Russia. The BBC has learned Syrian mercenaries are being offered $7,000 per month by Russia to fight in Ukraine. British farmers are worried about surging inflation and warn the rising cost of food will be passed on to consumers.

The team

David Brancaccio Host
Victoria Craig Host, BBC
Stephen Ryan Producer, BBC
Jonathan Frewin Producer, BBC
Jay Siebold Technical Director
Jesson Duller Media Producer
Meredith Garretson Producer
Erika Soderstrom Producer/Director
Rose Conlon Producer
Alex Schroeder Producer
Redmond Carolipio Digital Producer

Latest Episodes From Our Shows

4:25 AM PDT
7:45
2:20 AM PDT
6:51
3:41 AM PDT
1:50
5:00 PM PDT
24:52
3:37 PM PDT
26:29
Dec 16, 2021
32:25
Aug 10, 2021
23:59
The war in Ukraine is pushing bread prices higher in the Middle East. That could lead to unrest.
The war in Ukraine is pushing bread prices higher in the Middle East. That could lead to unrest.
Why does transit infrastructure cost so much in the U.S.?
Why does transit infrastructure cost so much in the U.S.?
Madeleine Albright gave women at work a model for what leadership could look like
Madeleine Albright gave women at work a model for what leadership could look like
Crypto miners use natural gas "stranded" in wells to power energy-hungry rigs
Cryptocurrency mining and the environment
Crypto miners use natural gas "stranded" in wells to power energy-hungry rigs