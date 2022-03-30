Russia paying Syrian mercenaries $7,000 a month to fight in Ukraine
Share Now on:
HTML EMBED:
COPY
From the BBC World Service: Germany is activating an emergency plan for a potential natural gas supply disruption from Russia. The BBC has learned Syrian mercenaries are being offered $7,000 per month by Russia to fight in Ukraine. British farmers are worried about surging inflation and warn the rising cost of food will be passed on to consumers.
The team
David Brancaccio Host
Victoria Craig Host, BBC
Stephen Ryan Producer, BBC
Jonathan Frewin Producer, BBC
Jay Siebold Technical Director
Jesson Duller Media Producer
Meredith Garretson Producer
Erika Soderstrom Producer/Director
Rose Conlon Producer
Alex Schroeder Producer
Redmond Carolipio Digital Producer