Russia-Ukraine WarEconomic PulseMillion Bazillion AcademyI've Always Wondered ...Make Me Smart Daily

Loading...

0:00
0% played
Support Marketplace Morning Report
Find Your Local Station
ABOUT SHOW
Russia cuts off natural gas supplies to Poland and Bulgaria
Apr 27, 2022

Russia cuts off natural gas supplies to Poland and Bulgaria

Share Now on:
Share
HTML EMBED:
COPY
HTML EMBED
Download
From the BBC World Service: As the European Union holds emergency gas talks to decide how to respond to Russia, what does turning off the gas taps mean for Poland and Bulgaria? Plus, a Chinese drone manufacturer has halted sales to Russia and Ukraine to try and stop its products being used in the war. And, the "vampire devices" which are driving up our home energy bills.

The team

David Brancaccio Host
Victoria Craig Host, BBC
Stephen Ryan Producer, BBC
Jonathan Frewin Producer, BBC
Jay Siebold Technical Director
Jesson Duller Media Producer
Meredith Garretson Producer
Erika Soderstrom Producer/Director
Rose Conlon Producer
Alex Schroeder Producer
Redmond Carolipio Digital Producer

Latest Episodes From Our Shows

7:29 AM PDT
7:36
2:25 AM PDT
5:36
7:59 AM PDT
1:50
5:31 PM PDT
26:41
Apr 26, 2022
27:50
Apr 22, 2022
3:20
Aug 10, 2021
23:59
Guilty verdict for Tennessee nurse in case involving medical error has other nurses worried
Guilty verdict for Tennessee nurse in case involving medical error has other nurses worried
Elon Musk is buying Twitter for $44 billion. Is it just about free speech?
Elon Musk is buying Twitter for $44 billion. Is it just about free speech?
Why inflation hits harder, depending on who you are
Why inflation hits harder, depending on who you are
Pfizer's COVID treatment drug is set to become much more available
Marketplace Morning Report
Pfizer's COVID treatment drug is set to become much more available