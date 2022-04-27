Russia cuts off natural gas supplies to Poland and Bulgaria
From the BBC World Service: As the European Union holds emergency gas talks to decide how to respond to Russia, what does turning off the gas taps mean for Poland and Bulgaria? Plus, a Chinese drone manufacturer has halted sales to Russia and Ukraine to try and stop its products being used in the war. And, the "vampire devices" which are driving up our home energy bills.
