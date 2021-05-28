Back to BusinessThis Is UncomfortableI've always wondered ...Econ Extra Credit with David BrancaccioMake Me Smart Daily

Russia blocks some flights that are avoiding Belarus
May 28, 2021

Russia blocks some flights that are avoiding Belarus

From the BBC World Service: Russia has denied entry to two European airlines because they planned to avoid flying over Belarus to get to Moscow. EU leaders have asked European carriers to avoid Belarusian airspace this week after a Ryanair plane was forced to divert and land in Minsk on Sunday. Belarusian dissident journalist Roman Protasevich and his girlfriend were then arrested.

