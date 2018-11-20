A-Rod goes to bat, selling baseball in Britain

November 20, 2018

(Global Edition) From the BBC World Service… French automaker Renault is holding an emergency meeting to decide whether or not to keep chairman and CEO Carlos Ghosn in his post after his arrest in Japan. What does the ongoing fallout of the executive’s financial misconduct allegations mean for the future of an industry alliance between major global automakers? Then, after the NFL’s success bringing football to London, Major League Baseball is at bat. The league is hoping for a home run when America’s favorite pastime makes its debut in London next year in a showdown between the New York Yankees and the Boston Red Sox. We talk to former Yankees star Alex Rodriguez about how to sell baseball in Britain. Today's show is sponsored Wasabi Hot Cloud Storage, the Michigan Economic Development Corporation and Indeed.