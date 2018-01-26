DownloadDownload

Marketplace Morning Report

with David Brancaccio

01/26/2018: Auctioning players for the world’s richest cricket league

(Global Edition) From the BBC World Service…The British economy expanded more than expected in the last three months of 2016, but it’s experiencing a short-term Brexit drag, according to Bank of England governor Mark Carney. What can be done to combat it as trade negotiations continue this year? Then, Blockchain has made a big splash on Wall Street but it’s so much more than bitcoin. We went to the fourth annual Blockchain Week in London to find out how businesses are using the technology. Afterwards, more than $10 million will be spent at auction of more than a thousand top cricket players for the Indian Premier League. 

Listen to the episode
Download
Browse the Show
David Brancaccio
Brancaccio david

About the Show

News happens while you sleep. Marketplace Morning Report gives you a head start on the day. Throughout the morning, host David Brancaccio shares the latest on markets, money, jobs and innovation, providing the context you need to make the smartest decisions. And from London, host Anu Anand presents Marketplace Morning Report from BBC World Service to bring you up to speed as the global economy shifts. It's the world perspective you need, from two trusted sources.