01/26/2018: Auctioning players for the world’s richest cricket league

(Global Edition) From the BBC World Service…The British economy expanded more than expected in the last three months of 2016, but it’s experiencing a short-term Brexit drag, according to Bank of England governor Mark Carney. What can be done to combat it as trade negotiations continue this year? Then, Blockchain has made a big splash on Wall Street but it’s so much more than bitcoin. We went to the fourth annual Blockchain Week in London to find out how businesses are using the technology. Afterwards, more than $10 million will be spent at auction of more than a thousand top cricket players for the Indian Premier League.