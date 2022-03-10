Rising gas costs are causing a shift for small business

Filling up your car with gas has not only become more painful for the average customer, but for small business owners as well. Businesses that rely on vehicles, such as caterers or equipment suppliers, are considering some big changes to their operations because of the pain at the pump. The House approved $1.5 trillion funding bill to keep the government running through the end of its fiscal year in September, and the bill now heads to the Senate. Native tribes are keeping watch on that situation, as short-term funding can cause issues for a key health program.