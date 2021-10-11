Rising energy prices emerge as latest threat to economic recovery
Share Now on:
HTML EMBED:
COPY
Also today: Christopher Low joins us for our Monday markets discussion, which focuses on the holding back of oil production in the U.S. The troubles for Southwest Airlines continue, as it has canceled more than 300 flights and delayed hundreds more. That's after cancelling almost 2,000 flights over the weekend. We look into the layered issue of permitless carry as it pertains to Black gun owners.
Segments From this episode
Spike in energy prices lead to global concerns
The cost of energy is at the forefront in Europe, as the BBC reports.
What permitless carry laws might mean for Black gun owners
Some in Tennessee's Black community are critical of the new law there, but others say it may protect Black residents.
The team
David Brancaccio Host
Nicole Childers Executive Producer
Victoria Craig Producer, BBC
Stephen Ryan Producer, BBC
Jonathan Frewin Producer, BBC
Daniel Shin Producer
Jay Siebold Engineer
Brian Allison Engineer
Alex Schroeder Digital producer
Meredith Garretson Producer
Erika Soderstrom Producer/Director