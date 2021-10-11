How We SurviveI've Always Wondered ...The Big ReturnEcon Extra Credit with David BrancaccioMake Me Smart Daily

Rising energy prices emerge as latest threat to economic recovery
Oct 11, 2021

Also today: Christopher Low joins us for our Monday markets discussion, which focuses on the holding back of oil production in the U.S. The troubles for Southwest Airlines continue, as it has canceled more than 300 flights and delayed hundreds more. That's after cancelling almost 2,000 flights over the weekend. We look into the layered issue of permitless carry as it pertains to Black gun owners. 

Segments From this episode

Spike in energy prices lead to global concerns

The cost of energy is at the forefront in Europe, as the BBC reports.
What permitless carry laws might mean for Black gun owners

by Damon Mitchell
Oct 11, 2021
Some in Tennessee's Black community are critical of the new law there, but others say it may protect Black residents.
Denzel Caldwell, left, and Tanea McClean, co-teach self-defense classes in Tennessee with a focus on Black gun owners.
Damon Mitchell/WPLN News
The team

David Brancaccio Host
Nicole Childers Executive Producer
Victoria Craig Producer, BBC
Stephen Ryan Producer, BBC
Jonathan Frewin Producer, BBC
Daniel Shin Producer
Jay Siebold Engineer
Brian Allison Engineer
Alex Schroeder Digital producer
Meredith Garretson Producer
Erika Soderstrom Producer/Director

