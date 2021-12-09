Temporarily UnavailableQuitting TimeHow We SurviveI've Always Wondered ...Make Me Smart Daily

Rising avian flu hits UK poultry industry
Dec 9, 2021

From the BBC World Service: The U.S. House of Representatives votes through a bill banning all imports from China's Xinjiang region over concerns about human rights abuses and the use of forced labour. Tens of thousands of farm birds have been culled across the UK due to rising levels of avian flu. A BBC investigation finds the U.K. and other European countries to be illegally dumping waste in Romania, and New Zealand looks to complete phase out smoking among its young people.

