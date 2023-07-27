AI on the JobI've Always Wondered ...Shelf LifeSkin in the Game

Retirement catch-up
Jul 27, 2023

Retirement catch-up

Legislation set to go into effect next year will allow some 401(k) catch-up contributions to be taxed upfront — rather than when its withdrawn for retirement. Plus, a new electric airline company, and an update from the Fed about a potential September rate hike.

Segments From this episode

What’s the deal with catch-up provisions and retirement?

by David Brancaccio and Erika Soderstrom
Jul 27, 2023
The details on this savings tactic and how it’s changing in 2024.
According to a study by Vanguard, only 16% of people near retirement took advantage of the catch-up provision.
The team

David Brancaccio Host
Leanna Byrne Host, BBC
Kelly Silvera Executive Producer
Meredith Garretson Morbey Senior Producer
Erika Soderstrom Producer
Alex Schroeder Producer
Ariana Rosas Producer/Director
Jordan Mangi Digital Producer
Jesson Duller Media Producer
Nick Esposito Media Producer
James Graham Producer, BBC
Jo Critcher Producer, BBC
Olie D'Albertanson Producer, BBC

