Rent relief trickles through as federal eviction ban nears expiration
We check into how businesses in L.A. County are handling the return of indoor masking. We also take a look at the sheer cost of putting on the Olympics.
Segments From this episode
Just $3 billion in rent relief has gone out, with CDC eviction ban set to end
More rental assistance was distributed in June than in the previous three months combined, but it's still a small fraction of the nearly $50 billion Congress approved.
Masks are back at LA bars and restaurants, but is that enough?
One bar owner says she's going beyond the county mask mandate, and requiring patrons to show proof of vaccination or a recent negative COVID test.
What's the bill for hosting an Olympics?
All the elements a host city needs can add up to tens of billions of dollars.
The team
David Brancaccio Host
Nicole Childers Executive Producer
Victoria Craig Producer, BBC
Stephen Ryan Producer, BBC
Jonathan Frewin Producer, BBC
Daniel Shin Producer
Jay Siebold Engineer
Brian Allison Engineer
Alex Schroeder Digital producer
Meredith Garretson Producer
Erika Soderstrom Producer/Director