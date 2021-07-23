Million BazillionBack to BusinessI've Always Wondered ...Econ Extra Credit with David BrancaccioMake Me Smart Daily

Rent relief trickles through as federal eviction ban nears expiration
Jul 23, 2021

We check into how businesses in L.A. County are handling the return of indoor masking. We also take a look at the sheer cost of putting on the Olympics.

Segments From this episode

Just $3 billion in rent relief has gone out, with CDC eviction ban set to end

by Samantha Fields
Jul 23, 2021
More rental assistance was distributed in June than in the previous three months combined, but it's still a small fraction of the nearly $50 billion Congress approved.
Demonstrators march in the street during a "Cancel Rent and Mortgages" rally in June 2020 in Minneapolis, Minnesota.
Brandon Bell via Getty Images
Masks are back at LA bars and restaurants, but is that enough?

by Caroline Champlin
Jul 23, 2021
One bar owner says she's going beyond the county mask mandate, and requiring patrons to show proof of vaccination or a recent negative COVID test.
Pedestrians wearing face masks walk past a "Prevent the spread of COVID-19" banner in Los Angeles on Jan. 19.
Frederic J. Brown/AFP via Getty Images
What's the bill for hosting an Olympics?

by Sasha Twining
Jul 23, 2021
All the elements a host city needs can add up to tens of billions of dollars.
The IOC headquarters in Lausanne.
Fabrice Coffrini/AFP via Getty Images
The team

David Brancaccio Host
Nicole Childers Executive Producer
Victoria Craig Producer, BBC
Stephen Ryan Producer, BBC
Jonathan Frewin Producer, BBC
Daniel Shin Producer
Jay Siebold Engineer
Brian Allison Engineer
Alex Schroeder Digital producer
Meredith Garretson Producer
Erika Soderstrom Producer/Director
Biden wants to give workers more flexibility to change jobs or move between states
The antibiotics industry is in trouble. Operation Warp Speed may hold some solutions.
COVID-19
Summer music festivals start comeback tour, with some pandemic tweaks
COVID-19
U.S. job openings high for second consecutive month
