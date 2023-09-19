Settling the BillUAW StrikeI've Always Wondered ...How We Survive

Reframing how we think about tips
Sep 19, 2023

Stefani Reynolds/AFP via Getty Images
We'll explore how COVID upended the tip-based restaurant industry and where we go from here. But first: Where does the Fed think the economy is headed?

Segments From this episode

What we think the Fed thinks about the economy

by Sabri Ben-Achour

David Kelly, chief global strategist at J.P. Morgan Funds, discusses a potential economic slowdown and the likelihood of future rate hikes throughout the end of the year.

High oil prices help fuel inflation

by Leanna Byrne

Oil prices have climbed in recent months, with some analysts suggesting it could soon hit a $100 a barrel. And those high oil prices are contributing a lot to inflation.

Listen Now
Settling the Bill

The tipped minimum wage has origins in slavery

by Sabri Ben-Achour and Erika Soderstrom
Sep 19, 2023
And that legacy means a worker can be paid as little as $2.13 an hour at the federal level.
Nikola Stojadinovic via Getty Images
Music from the episode

Pledge Drive Cheekface

The team

David Brancaccio Host
Leanna Byrne Host, BBC
Kelly Silvera Executive Producer
Meredith Garretson Morbey Senior Producer
Erika Soderstrom Producer
Alex Schroeder Producer
Ariana Rosas Producer/Director
Jesson Duller Media Producer
Nick Esposito Media Producer
Dylan Miettinen Associate Digital Producer
James Graham Producer, BBC
Jo Critcher Producer, BBC
Olie D'Albertanson Producer, BBC

