Reframing how we think about tips
We'll explore how COVID upended the tip-based restaurant industry and where we go from here. But first: Where does the Fed think the economy is headed?
Segments From this episode
What we think the Fed thinks about the economy
David Kelly, chief global strategist at J.P. Morgan Funds, discusses a potential economic slowdown and the likelihood of future rate hikes throughout the end of the year.
High oil prices help fuel inflation
Oil prices have climbed in recent months, with some analysts suggesting it could soon hit a $100 a barrel. And those high oil prices are contributing a lot to inflation.
The tipped minimum wage has origins in slavery
And that legacy means a worker can be paid as little as $2.13 an hour at the federal level.
