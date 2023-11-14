Israel-Hamas WarGovernment ShutdownI've Always Wondered ...How We Survive

Ralph Nader on a dozen CEOs who got it right
Nov 14, 2023

Ralph Nader on a dozen CEOs who got it right

Consumer advocate Ralph Nader in 2019. Alex Wong/Getty Images
In his latest book, America’s consumer-advocate-in-chief outlines lessons from CEOs he believes have been forces for good.

Segments From this episode

Ralph Nader says these CEOs got it right — ethically

by David Brancaccio and Alex Schroeder
Nov 14, 2023
The longtime consumer advocate and critic of corporate power has a new book with lessons from a dozen CEOs.
Nader's new book, "The Rebellious CEO," shares lessons from corporate leaders who he believes have been forces for good. Students "need a book like this as part of their curriculum to elevate their expectations of the role of business," he says.
Alex Wong/Getty Images
Music from the episode

embarassing britta raci

The team

David Brancaccio Host
Leanna Byrne Host, BBC
Kelly Silvera Executive Producer
Meredith Garretson Morbey Senior Producer
Erika Soderstrom Producer
Alex Schroeder Producer
Ariana Rosas Producer
Jesson Duller Media Producer
Nick Esposito Media Producer
Dylan Miettinen Associate Digital Producer
Nic Perez Director/Producer
James Graham Producer, BBC
Jo Critcher Producer, BBC
Naomi Rainey Producer, BBC
Lis Mahy Producer, BBC

