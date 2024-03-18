My EconomyBanks in TurmoilA Warmer WorldElection 2024

Putin retains Kremlin power
Mar 18, 2024

Putin retains Kremlin power

Photo by Contributor/Getty Images
From the BBC World Service: As Western nations condemn Russian President Vladimir Putin's election win, what does a fifth term of his leadership mean for the country's economy? Also: Tesla Germany faces eco-protests.

Correction

