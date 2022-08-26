Powell’s inflation problem is different from those other central bankers face

From the BBC World Service: As Fed Chair Jay Powell takes to the stage at the Jackson Hole Economic Symposium, anticipation is building that he'll double down on the U.S. central bank's commitment to stamp out inflation. Rising prices are a problem all around the world. But economist Dr. Mohamed El-Erian explains the factors driving it are different region to region. Plus, Russia appears to be burning natural gas it could have sent to Europe. And, the French government says energy giant TotalEnergies has questions to answer about reports it's been indirectly involved in supplying fuel to Russia's airforce.