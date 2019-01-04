Politicians, journalists caught up in Germany’s biggest personal-data leak

January 04, 2019

From the BBC World Service … Germany has seen its biggest personal-data leak with information on hundreds of politicians – reportedly including Chancellor Angela Merkel – and journalists surfacing online. Then, global markets are taking on a bit of optimism after a bruising start to the year on hopes for a deal between the U.S. and China. Trade talks are set to officially restart next week. But how high level will the participants be? Afterwards, the holidays are over, but that doesn't mean the celebration season is gone. If you're still shopping for that show-stopping party costume, we'll take you to a place where some of the most iconic, highly priced accessories go on the auction block.