Marketplace Morning Report

with David Brancaccio

Politicians, journalists caught up in Germany’s biggest personal-data leak

January 04, 2019

From the BBC World Service … Germany has seen its biggest personal-data leak with information on hundreds of politicians – reportedly including Chancellor Angela Merkel – and journalists surfacing online. Then, global markets are taking on a bit of optimism after a bruising start to the year on hopes for a deal between the U.S. and China. Trade talks are set to officially restart next week. But how high level will the participants be? Afterwards, the holidays are over, but that doesn’t mean the celebration season is gone.  If you’re still shopping for that show-stopping party costume, we’ll take you to a place where some of the most iconic, highly priced accessories go on the auction block. Today's show is sponsored by IndeedWasabi Hot Cloud Storage and WizardPins.

David Brancaccio
About the Show

News happens while you sleep. Marketplace Morning Report gives you a head start on the day. Throughout the morning, host David Brancaccio shares the latest on markets, money, jobs and innovation, providing the context you need to make the smartest decisions. And from London, host Anu Anand presents Marketplace Morning Report from BBC World Service to bring you up to speed as the global economy shifts. It's the world perspective you need, from two trusted sources.