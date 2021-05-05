Back to BusinessI've always wondered ...Econ Extra Credit with David BrancaccioThe Uncertain HourMake Me Smart Daily

Air India pilots say vaccinate us or we won’t fly
May 5, 2021

From the BBC World Service: A pilots' union accuses airline management of not supporting staff who have been transporting stranded Indians to safety. Also, G-7 foreign ministers search for solutions to uneven COVID vaccine distribution. Plus, European companies threaten to stop buying Brazil's agricultural products over a controversial property law. And, Pandora, the world's biggest jewelry company, is switching to lab-created diamonds.

The team

David Brancaccio Host
Nicole Childers Executive Producer
Victoria Craig Producer, BBC
Stephen Ryan Producer, BBC
Jonathan Frewin Producer, BBC
Daniel Shin Producer
Jay Siebold Engineer
Brian Allison Engineer
Alex Schroeder Digital producer
Meredith Garretson Producer
Erika Soderstrom Producer/Director
