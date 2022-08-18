The ScoreEconomic PulseMillion BazillionI've Always Wondered ...Make Me Smart Daily

Loading...

0:00
0% played
Support Marketplace Morning Report
Find Your Local Station
ABOUT SHOW
Pharmacy chains ordered to pay big to two Ohio counties
Aug 18, 2022

Pharmacy chains ordered to pay big to two Ohio counties

Share Now on:
Share
HTML EMBED:
COPY
HTML EMBED
Download
First, we check in with KPMG's Diane Swonk about some signs that hiring is strong. A federal judge in Ohio has ordered CVS, Walgreens and Walmart to pay $650 million dollars in damages to two counties that sued over the dispensing of opioid painkillers in their communities. The BBC reports from Tanzania about farmers struggling with a lack of fertilizer due to chaos surrounding food prices and supplies, as well as the war in Ukraine.

The team

David Brancaccio Host
Victoria Craig Host, BBC
Stephen Ryan Producer, BBC
Jonathan Frewin Producer, BBC
Jesson Duller Media Producer
Meredith Garretson Producer
Erika Soderstrom Producer
Alex Schroeder Producer
Redmond Carolipio Digital Producer
Ariana Rosas Producer/Director
Jarrett Dang Production Assistant

Latest Episodes From Our Shows

7:46 AM PDT
7:07
2:40 AM PDT
9:27
7:30 AM PDT
1:50
5:15 PM PDT
17:14
Aug 17, 2022
27:03
Jul 7, 2022
30:13
Aug 9, 2022
24:46
When quarterly earnings "miss Wall Street expectations," whose expectations do we mean?
When quarterly earnings "miss Wall Street expectations," whose expectations do we mean?
How store brands went from shamed to chic
How store brands went from shamed to chic
Money and millennials: The cost of living in 2022 vs. 1972
Money and millennials: The cost of living in 2022 vs. 1972
Heat waves perilous for delivery truck drivers
A Warmer World
Heat waves perilous for delivery truck drivers