Pharmacy chains ordered to pay big to two Ohio counties

First, we check in with KPMG's Diane Swonk about some signs that hiring is strong. A federal judge in Ohio has ordered CVS, Walgreens and Walmart to pay $650 million dollars in damages to two counties that sued over the dispensing of opioid painkillers in their communities. The BBC reports from Tanzania about farmers struggling with a lack of fertilizer due to chaos surrounding food prices and supplies, as well as the war in Ukraine.